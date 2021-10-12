On October 12, FD senior fellow Steven Grundman was featured on the Daily Scoop podcast to discuss how the defense industry can produce better solutions to the problems the Department of Defense is trying to solve. The conversation drew on an article Grundman had written earlier in Aviation Week about how defense companies must reform their practices and focus on providing needed capabilities rather than just new products.

I am suggesting the defense industry ask itself: what business are you in? In a time when the market is about to – if it is not already – be disrupted.

