The October issue of Longitude, an Italian magazine on foreign affairs issues, included an article by Marco Tantardini. The article discusses the history and future prospects of on-orbit refueling.

More than two decades of International Space Station (ISS) operations in low earth orbit (LEO)… brings a heritage that makes in-space refueling not far from becoming a new routine.

Marco Tantardini

Fellow

Marco Tantardini

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

