In the May 2023 Issue of Longitude, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marco Tantardini published an article on the budding involvement of Central and Eastern European countries in the European Space Agency and in commercial space activities. He noted that concerns about European security have been reflected in an increased focus on outer space.

It is no surprise in the current geopolitical landscape [that] the spatial activism of former Soviet Republics [is] scaling up the eastern defense flank of NATO and the EU

