On September 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Tate Nurkin gave his thoughts on how artificial intelligence will affect the use of military drones in future war at an event hosted by The International Team for the Study of Security Verona (ITSS Verona).

You are starting to see the actual deployment of autonomous capability and some of these exquisite concepts like lethal autonomous systems and swarms, which of course are also ethically controversial.

