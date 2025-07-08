On May 26th, Transatlantic Security Initiative director and senior fellow Torrey Taussig was cited by The New York Times in an article reporting on the upcoming 2025 NATO Summit in the Hague, and the political pressures that will accompany the June convening. Taussig articulated the perils of American abandonment of Europe at this critical juncture.

