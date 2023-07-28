On July 26, Atlantic Council senior advisor Harlan Ullman published an op-ed in United Press International on how the United States must identify possible resolutions to Russia’s war in Ukraine. He advocates for putting together an “Iraq-like study group similar to the George W. Bush initiative in 2006” and argues that—despite the difficulties the Biden administration will face in putting together a nonpartisan, classified panel on the topic—doing so is essential.

Unless or until the United States and its allies can define the possible outcomes to be achieved, the current open-ended commitment is unlikely to be sustained.

