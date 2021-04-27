On April 27, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick was quoted in an article in CBS News titled “Homeland Security launches internal probe of domestic violent extremism.” In the article, Warrick is quoted saying that a small number of problematic officers at DHS can be “corrosive” to the entire institution, comparing the organization of the Department of Homeland Security to that of the Department of Defense.

Unlike the Department of Defense, where the culture is built around the chain of command, DHS is largely federated, with components that historically have a great deal of day-to-day autonomy.