On May 14, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas Warrick co-authored a piece in the Cipher Brief on domestic terrorism with Javed Ali. The article argues in favor of a comprehensive national strategy to combat domestic terrorism, with full support at all levels of government. The piece claims outlines several key first steps that can be taken by the Biden administration.
We knew how to scale the military, intelligence, and homeland security response after 9/11 to prevent an attack on that scale from happening in the twenty years since then. Imagine if the response had been to commit only a battalion of troops, a hundred analysts, and a handful of drones to the defeat of al-Qaeda and ISIS.