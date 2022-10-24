On October 11, an article by Thomas Warrick appeared in Natural Gas World. The article discussed the hybrid warfare threat Russia poses to Norwegian natural gas exports to Europe.
Russia may have already begun hybrid warfare against Norway and northern Europe, especially Germany, to exploit Europe’s energy needs over the coming winter.
