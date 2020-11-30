On November 30, Forward Defense and Hariri Center nonresident senior fellow Tom Warrick was interviewed by Newsy about the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and the significance of this event to the United States and its allies. Warrick assessed that Iran may try to target Israeli and US officials as a consequence of this attack. He believes that the perpetrator of the attack likely did not have permission from the Biden administration.

[Iran] might try to target Israeli officials. They might try to target even US officials or service members. People in Iraq would be the easiest targets for them to try to reach.