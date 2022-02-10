On February 10, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative senior advisor and Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in USA Today on a potential anti-vaccine trucker convoy planned for Super Bowl weekend. The article, titled “Truckers convoy in US could disrupt Super Bowl, Joe Biden’s State of the Union, DHS memo says,” includes comments from Warrick on how the convoy exposes vulnerabilities in the US “just-in-time” economy—though he says the greatest concern to domestic security, is that it remains peaceful.

