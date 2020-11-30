Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On November 30, Middle East Center non-resident senior fellow Thomas Warrick gave an interview to Newsy on the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

They might try to target Israeli officials. They might try to target even U.S. officials or service members. People in Iraq would be the easiest targets for them to try to reach

Thomas Warrick

Thomas S. Warrick

Nonresident Senior Fellow

National Security Terrorism

Forward Defense Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Middle East Programs

