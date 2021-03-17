On March 16, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick was interviewed on CBS Evening News regarding Russia and Iran interfering in the 2020 US elections. According to Warrick, Putin’s plans to disrupt the US elections were intentionally targeting President Biden.
This was Putin’s plan to try to hurt Joe Biden’s candidacy … and it was done very much with malice of forethought.
