On September 9, Thomas Warrick appeared on the TRT World’s News Hour to discuss why the war in Ukraine is likely to last into 2023.
Its very clear that the end of the war is many months away. Both sides are preparing for a conflict of attrition… At this point the Ukrainians have no incentive to make a permanent peace that gives up large parts of Ukrainian territory.
