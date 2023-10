Wen-Ti Sung spoke about China’s role thus far in the Israel-Hamas war. He explained that “China is still not willing to call Hamas out directly, and instead has tried to refer to them as combatants using language as ambiguous as possible, because it doesn’t want to be seen as betraying its developing world friends — especially when that friend is engaged in hostilities against a leading US. ally, namely Israel.”

Related Experts: Wen-Ti Sung