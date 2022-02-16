On February 15, Forward Defense senior Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel was cited in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in an article titled “War has been an environmental disaster for Ukraine.” Wetzel was cited to highlight that Russia has gathered enough military forces to commence an invasion of Ukraine.

