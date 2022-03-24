On March 24, Forward Defense senior US Air Force fellow Tyson Wetzel joined an episode of Province’s Foreign Policy Provcast, titled “How to help Ukraine effectively without a NATO-Russia war.” Wetzel delves into his recent survey co-authored with Barry Pavel on risk calculations and strategy options for NATO in Ukraine.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.