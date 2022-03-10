Hide
Vox
iNews
BBC
Yahoo!news

Scowcroft Center senior Air Force fellow Tyson Wetzel was cited in Vox and iNews for why a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be ineffective, and in the BBC and yahoo!news on the significance of the Russian pro-war Z symbol.

