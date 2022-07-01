Hide
Full article

“Anna Wieslander, the Swedish director for Northern Europe for the Atlantic Council, said that although support for Ukraine had mostly held across the alliance, it was uneven: strongest in nations with long experience and deep fears of Russian domination, like Poland and the Baltic states, and more difficult to maintain in countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece. ‘There it’s more a hard sell, with inflation, high energy prices and war fatigue, and will they really buy this geopolitical argument that we have to do this now or things will be worse? We’re not there yet but, it will get harder,’ she said.”

Further reading

Wieslander cited in New York Times on European unity over Ukraine

Fri, May 13, 2022

Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed

New Atlanticist By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander

Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.

Defense Policy European Union
Anna Wieslander

Thu, May 12, 2022

FAST THINKING: Why Finland and Sweden are feeling secure about NATO membership

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

How did the two countries arrive so quickly at this juncture? And what opportunities and dangers lie ahead? Our experts in Helsinki, Brussels, and Washington have the answers.

Conflict Europe & Eurasia
Anna Wieslander

Wed, Mar 30, 2022

All security is local: Arctic defense policies and domain awareness

Report By David Auerswald

This report maps Arctic allies' and partners' defense strategies and domain awareness capabilities to make recommendations for enhancing Arctic security.

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Europe & Eurasia NATO Northern Europe Russia Security & Defense Ukraine