Wieslander in Carneige Europe’s “Judy Asks: Is Europe taking resilience seriously?”

“Resilience, the ability for society to bounce back after a major shock, is increasingly important not only because of extreme weather effects on society but also because of the ability of adversaries to conduct hybrid warfare during peacetime, which puts societal resilience at the forefront of any efficient deterrence measure….Sweden and Finland are interesting in this regard, with reputations of having strong resilience. The foundation for this is the notion of total defense, developed during the Cold War—a concept that Ukraine also has studied carefully.”

