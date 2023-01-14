“Director for Northern Europe in the Atlantic Council, Anna Wieslander believes that Stockholm and Helsinki had no other choice, but that the ball is now in Turkey’s court: ‘Sweden has gone as far as it could, even if the negotiations continue, the pressure will have to come from the other member states.'”



Turkey plays a big role, notes Wieslander: “It needs the Alliance and risks being accused of weakening it.”

