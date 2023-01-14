“Director for Northern Europe in the Atlantic Council, Anna Wieslander believes that Stockholm and Helsinki had no other choice, but that the ball is now in Turkey’s court: ‘Sweden has gone as far as it could, even if the negotiations continue, the pressure will have to come from the other member states.'”
Turkey plays a big role, notes Wieslander: “It needs the Alliance and risks being accused of weakening it.”
“Director for Northern Europe in the Atlantic Council, Anna Wieslander believes that Stockholm and Helsinki had no other choice, but that the ball is now in Turkey’s court: ‘Sweden has gone as far as it could, even if the negotiations continue, the pressure will have to come from the other member states.'”