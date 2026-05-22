Wieslander in Swedish media during NATO Helsingborg meeting

On Friday, May 22, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was interviewed on SVT morgonstudion, the radio program Studio Ett, and the national news program Aktuellt following the conclusion of NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsingborg.

Appearing alongside former Swedish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt on Aktuellt, Wieslander discussed the outcome of the meeting, including the parallel announcement of the U.S.–Sweden Technology Prosperity Deal, the future of NATO and American troop presence in Europe, as well as the ongoing war in Iran.

Asked about the tone of the Helsingborg meeting, Wieslander noted that “it was good that it did not become as dramatic as many had feared,” adding that there appeared to be “a sense of relief that characterized the meeting once it had concluded.” At the same time, she pointed out that the meeting turned out somewhat flat, as it did not result in any major decisions.

Further commenting on the upcoming Summit in Ankara, Wieslander emphasized the importance of ensuring that “it is perceived that the Europeans delivers on defense capabilities,” including by spending 2 percent of GDP on defense and taking new initiatives to replace U.S. military assets in Europe.

Watch the program here to learn more (only in Swedish):

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