Northern Europe Security & Defense

In the News

May 22, 2026

Wieslander in Swedish media during NATO Helsingborg meeting

On Friday, May 22, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was interviewed on SVT morgonstudion, the radio program Studio Ett, and the national news program Aktuellt following the conclusion of NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsingborg.

Appearing alongside former Swedish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt on Aktuellt, Wieslander discussed the outcome of the meeting, including the parallel announcement of the U.S.–Sweden Technology Prosperity Deal, the future of NATO and American troop presence in Europe, as well as the ongoing war in Iran.

Asked about the tone of the Helsingborg meeting, Wieslander noted that “it was good that it did not become as dramatic as many had feared,” adding that there appeared to be “a sense of relief that characterized the meeting once it had concluded.” At the same time, she pointed out that the meeting turned out somewhat flat, as it did not result in any major decisions.

Further commenting on the upcoming Summit in Ankara, Wieslander emphasized the importance of ensuring that “it is perceived that the Europeans delivers on defense capabilities,” including by spending 2 percent of GDP on defense and taking new initiatives to replace U.S. military assets in Europe.

Watch the program here to learn more (only in Swedish):

Watch here

Further reading

Wieslander in Swedish media during NATO Helsingborg meeting

Fri, Feb 20, 2026

What I heard in Munich: ‘We Europeans need a plan’

Dispatches By Anna Wieslander

Hopes of a bold, unified initiative led by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom did not materialize at the recent Munich Security Conference.

Europe & Eurasia France
Wieslander in Swedish media during NATO Helsingborg meeting

Tue, May 5, 2026

‘Zeitenwende’ is anchoring Germany’s role as a Baltic Sea Power

Dispatches By Anna Wieslander

The Merz government has been keen to emphasize that Germany is a trustworthy and long-term security provider in the region.

Defense Policy Germany
Wieslander in Swedish media during NATO Helsingborg meeting

Wed, Jan 7, 2026

Trump’s quest for Greenland could be NATO’s darkest hour

Dispatches By Anna Wieslander

If the United States intervenes to seize Greenland the future of NATO would be at stake. Such a development would be contrary to US national interests.

Greenland International Norms

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Northern Europe Security & Defense