Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

Wieslander explains that she worked on NATO standardization in the 1990s at the Swedish Ministry of Defence. There she was responsible for the work on the partnership that Sweden entered into with the alliance. “Nevertheless, for various reasons, the countries have chosen to make national solutions and variants of a lot of different things, and this is now showing up in Ukraine when they receive weapons from all sorts of places that have to work together in real life.”

