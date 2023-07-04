Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

Swedish PM to meet US President Biden Wednesday evening to discuss NATO
Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson will meet with US President Joe Biden Wednesday evening to discuss Sweden’s entry into NATO. Anna Wieslander, director of Northern Europe at Atlantic Council, says that the meeting will possibly give new energy into the process of NATO accession for Sweden. But will Sweden have its NATO application approved by Turkey and Hungary before the big NATO summit in Vilnius next week?
