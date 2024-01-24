Listen here

P1 Morgon

On January 24, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by Radio Sweden, “P1 Morgon” discussing the approval of Sweden’s NATO accession by the Turkish parliament. “Now the same thing must happen in Hungary. The Hungarian Parliament also needs to ratify Sweden’s NATO application”, she says.

Further reading

Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

Wed, Apr 26, 2023

A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Eric Adamson

Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.

Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security
Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

Tue, Feb 7, 2023

What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?

New Atlanticist By Eric Adamson and Minna Ålander

Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.

Conflict Europe & Eurasia
Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

Fri, Jan 6, 2023

How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe 

Issue Brief By Anna Wieslander, Eric Adamson, Jesper Lehto

NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.

Defense Policy NATO

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

NATO Northern Europe Security & Defense