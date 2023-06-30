Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

P1 Morgon

The NATO summit in Vilnius is coming up in a couple of weeks and it seems doubtful that Sweden will be a member of NATO. What does this mean for Sweden and NATO? What are the main risks? Reporter Mikael Kulle speaks to Michael Claesson, Chief of the Defense Staff and Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council.

