Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

P1 Morgon
The NATO summit in Vilnius is coming up in a couple of weeks and it seems doubtful that Sweden will be a member of NATO. What does this mean for Sweden and NATO? What are the main risks? Reporter Mikael Kulle speaks to Michael Claesson, Chief of the Defense Staff and Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council.
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Tue, Feb 7, 2023
What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?
New Atlanticist By
Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.