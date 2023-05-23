Wieslander quoted in Dagens Nyheter

“‘You could say that there are two completely different fears about Russia. The French and continental fear is that Russia will come out of this too badly. French President Macron has said that Russia must be defeated but not crushed,'” says Anna Wieslander.

“‘The second fear is the opposite. In the Baltics and Eastern Europe, they say the biggest danger is that Ukraine will lose. This will create an appetite for more wars of aggression in Russia. They fear that next time it could be their turn,’ she says.”

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander