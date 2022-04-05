Wieslander quoted in Euronews on potential Swedish NATO membership

“I think we had a shift in public opinion as well as Finland did, but the Finns had a much larger shift” explains Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council.

“One of the reasons we experts estimated that Sweden would move first is that since 2013 we had support that could be up to 35% pro-NATO and now it’s around 50% in polls, which is directly tied to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” she told Euronews.

