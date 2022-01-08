Ahead of US and NATO talks with Russia, Anna Wieslander spoke to the Finnish news outlet YLE on the risks of negotiations as well as NATO allies’ fatigue and fears of enlargement. “It is an uncomfortable situation that the West is negotiating with [Russia] at gunpoint…[and] a very bad situation for Finland and Sweden if the United States and Russia make decisions over our heads,” Wieslander said.
