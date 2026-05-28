Wieslander quoted in Politico

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was featured in a Politico article on Thursday, May 28, commenting on the security situation and the recent Swedish military exercise on Gotland, the strategically located Swedish island in the Baltic Sea.

Interviewed by Politico’s Victor Jack, Wieslander highlighted that Gotland has faced an increasing frequency of Russian hybrid activities and warned that Moscow could take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding U.S. commitments to intensify such operations. Despite these concerns, she added that Gotland’s security is now in a “good place,” particularly following Sweden’s accession to NATO in 2024.

As one of NATO’s top defense spenders at 2.5 percent of GDP and with a strong domestic arms industry, Sweden does “not rely on the U.S. to defend Gotland,” Wieslander siad in the article. However, she noted that Sweden still needs Washington for certain weapons systems and logistical support.

Read the full article in Politico here:

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