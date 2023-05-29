Wieslander quoted in Wall Street Journal on Turkey & Sweden’s NATO accession

“The Turkish leader’s demands have created a political knot that will be difficult to address unless he is willing to soften his stance, said Anna Wieslander, the Stockholm-based director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council. ‘It’s worrisome that he put something on the table which is not solvable,’ Wieslander said. ‘Turkey is creating a wedge in the alliance. This serves the interest of Russia, keeping NATO fragmented,’ she added. “Sweden needs support from other NATO allies to solve this.”
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Tue, Feb 7, 2023
What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?
New Atlanticist By
Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.