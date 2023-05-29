Wieslander quoted in Wall Street Journal on Turkey & Sweden’s NATO accession

“The Turkish leader’s demands have created a political knot that will be difficult to address unless he is willing to soften his stance, said Anna Wieslander, the Stockholm-based director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council. ‘It’s worrisome that he put something on the table which is not solvable,’ Wieslander said. ‘Turkey is creating a wedge in the alliance. This serves the interest of Russia, keeping NATO fragmented,’ she added. “Sweden needs support from other NATO allies to solve this.”

