Wieslander quoted in Washington Post

Biden meets with Swedish prime minister to bolster country’s bid to join NATO

Biden’s meeting with Kristersson sent an important signal to Turkey that the United States will stand by Sweden, but it remains to be seen whether a last-ditch push from the White House changes the timeline or trajectory.

“It is important that it is happening, that the U.S. is embracing Sweden at this point, that the U.S. is supporting this process despite harsh rhetoric from Turkey,” said Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council. “But the question is: Can Biden do anything to change the picture?”

