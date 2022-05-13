Hide

Wieslander speaks with “The World” on Finnish and Swedish NATO membership

Thu, May 12, 2022

FAST THINKING: Why Finland and Sweden are feeling secure about NATO membership

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

How did the two countries arrive so quickly at this juncture? And what opportunities and dangers lie ahead? Our experts in Helsinki, Brussels, and Washington have the answers.

Wed, Mar 30, 2022

All security is local: Arctic defense policies and domain awareness

Report By David Auerswald

This report maps Arctic allies' and partners' defense strategies and domain awareness capabilities to make recommendations for enhancing Arctic security.

Thu, Mar 3, 2022

Will Finland and Sweden join NATO now?

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander, Christopher Skaluba

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shifted the political dynamics in the two militarily non-aligned Nordic states. Here's how a fast-track NATO process could look.

NATO Northern Europe

