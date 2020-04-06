Mon, Apr 6, 2020 Yade in Le Monde: « Seule l’Afrique, avec sa jeunesse en perpétuel mouvement, apparaît en capacité de penser la destinée collective de l’humanité » In the News by Atlantic Council Related Experts: Rama Yade, Africa Coronavirus French Youth walking down the street in Gondar, Ethiopia (Flickr/A. Davey)

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, African countries have an opening to revive multilateralism. Read Senior Fellow Rama Yade’s latest in Le Monde (en français) for her five-point program on how Africa can embrace this opportunity.

Rama Yade is the former Secretary of State for Human Rights and then Sports in France and is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.