WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12, 2025 – Today, the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program is excited to announce the 2025-26 class of Millennium Fellows.

The Millennium Fellowship, a year-long, high-impact program for emerging global leaders in international affairs aims to hone leadership acumen, foster community, and expand fellows’ capacity for meaningful impact. Through immersive leadership development, exposure to real-time geopolitical insights, and access to a powerful transatlantic network, fellows are equipped to tackle today’s biggest challenges and anticipate those of tomorrow.

“In today’s dynamic geopolitical environment, rising professionals must navigate not only their own career development but also the complex and constantly evolving global landscape in which they operate,” said Jonah Fisher, director of the Atlantic Council’s Millennium Leadership Program. “Our fellows possess the unique capability to pursue personal success while pushing relentlessly toward a more just, stable, and forward-thinking global future.”

The 2025 class of Millennium Fellows is the eleventh fellowship class selected by the Atlantic Council. Fellows represent seventeen countries and bring a diverse array of expertise across government, civil society, media, and business sectors.

Among this year’s fellows are a NASA scientist working on global water security, public policy leaders advancing health innovation, and US government officials from the Treasury Department, State Department, and Senate counsel. Fellows also include the head of energy security strategy at the U.K. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a Chilean think tank director shaping democracy-building and youth development, and human security experts championing civic resilience through art in conflict zones. From boardrooms at Bridgewater and Koch to cellular agriculture labs in Latin America, this diverse cohort brings bold ideas, lived experience, and global perspective to every corner of the Fellowship. A full list of this year’s fellows, including their biographies, is available on the program’s website.

As the Atlantic Council’s flagship effort to empower the next generation of global leaders, the Millennium Fellowship equips participants with the tools, insights, and networks to lead in a rapidly shifting world. After completing the program, they join a dynamic alumni network continuing to drive impact and shape the global future in partnership with the Council and its allies.

In addition to the primarily virtual programming, the 2025 cohort will travel to South Africa for a study tour, exploring complex challenges through a range of meetings with leaders and institutions.

For further information please contact Millennium Leadership Program Director Jonah Fisher at millennium@atlanticcouncil.org.

For press inquiries, please contact press@atlanticcouncil.org.