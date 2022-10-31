WASHINGTON, DC – October 31 – Policy planning and strategy officials from ten leading democracies convened in Washington last week to discuss key global challenges. Organized by the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, the D-10 Strategy Forum seeks to bolster unity and cooperation among leading democracies across North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific to uphold a rules-based international order. The meeting took place amidst a range of global crises and developments, including Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and China’s recent Communist Party Congress.

This was the ninth meeting of the D-10 Strategy Forum, and the first held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in the D-10—Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union—have been at the forefront of building and maintaining a rules-based order. In addition to the Forum, the Atlantic Council convenes the D-10 Ambassadors Roundtable, which brings together Washington-based ambassadors for a regular series of consultations on global challenges.