Atlantic Council announces new members to the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s Advisory Council

November 10, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Advisory Council met for its fourth annual strategy meeting to guide the Center’s mission of shaping the understanding of regional transformations while advancing results-oriented, public-private solutions as to how Latin America and the Caribbean, an increasingly strategic global partner, can prosper in the years ahead.

The Advisory Council was founded in 2019 by Atlantic Council Executive Vice Chair and Center Founder Adrienne Arsht and has been chaired by Gerardo Mato, former chairman of Global Banking and Markets – Americas at HSBC. The Advisory Council supports the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center by providing advice on its strategic trajectory and support for its partnership efforts. This select group of prominent leaders from the private and public sectors works with the Center to advance tangible solutions to pressing political and economic issues that will define the region’s trajectory.

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Advisory Council’s inaugural group of twelve has grown to twenty-two members in its short history. Today, the Center announced six new members:

Erika Mouynes, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Panama

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Panama Luis Alberto Moreno, Former President, Inter-American Development Bank

Moreno, Former President, Inter-American Development Bank Moises Naim, Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Mary Morrison Alberg, Founder & Principal Consultant, MM2 Group; Founder & Managing Partner, Ridge Road Group

Founder & Principal Consultant, MM2 Group; Founder & Managing Partner, Ridge Road Group Christopher Dodd, Former US Senator (CT); Senior Counsel, Arnold & Porter

Former US Senator (CT); Senior Counsel, Arnold & Porter Henrique Braun, President, Latin America, Coca-Cola.

These new Advisory Council members will join an Advisory Council that includes a former president/head of state, member of the US Congress, cabinet-level officials from the US and the region, a former ambassador, business leaders, as well as art and philanthropic innovators.

At the end of a three-year term, Gerardo Mato’s leadership as Chair of the Advisory Council concluded. Mato’s business acumen and deep understanding of political and economic developments in Latin America has helped guide the Center to expand its work on China’s influence in the region and on Argentina’s economic trajectory. Succeeding Gerardo Mato’s leadership, Minister Erika Mouynes was appointed as the new Chair of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s Advisory Council.

“Almost ten years ago, I had the vision to create a Center at the Atlantic Council that would challenge preconceived notions of Latin America and the Caribbean, placing the region at the core of global policy discussions. Under Jason Marczak’s leadership and with the strategic support of our Advisory Council, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center has expanded its reach and impact beyond my expectations. I am thrilled to welcome Erika Mouynes to the Advisory Council as its newest Chair and look forward to the impact the Center will have in 2023 and beyond,” said Adrienne Arsht, founder of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

“With a growing Advisory Council, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center continues to expand its capabilities to respond to the ever-changing global challenges the region faces. The wealth of expertise and knowledge that all members bring to the table will further enable the Center’s work to reach and inform the highest levels of the public sector, business, and multilateral space, while also helping us expand our footprint and impact in the region,” added Jason Marczak, senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

Looking forward to 2023, the Center, alongside its Advisory Council, will focus on long-term strategies to update the US approach to the region, fostering untapped opportunities for transatlantic engagement, enhancing the region’s resilience vis-à-vis global headwinds while advancing new regional opportunities, investing in a robust economic relationship with Mexico, building a long-term foundation for US-Caribbean relations, and addressing the economic pillars critical for prosperity in Central America, among other priority areas. The Center will be a reference point for relations with new governments in Brazil and Colombia while navigating the changing dynamics in Venezuela.

The following are members of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center’s Advisory Council.

Founder: Adrienne Arsht

Executive Vice Chair, Board of Directors; Founder, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council

Vice Chair: Capricia Penavic Marshall

Ambassador-in-Residence; Vice Chair, Advisory Council,

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Atlantic Council Chair: Erika Mouynes

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Panama

Martha Bárcena

Former Ambassador to the United States

Mexico Henrique Braun

President, Latin America

Coca-Cola Mauricio Cárdenas

Former Minister of Finance; Former Minister of Mines and Energy

Colombia Laura Chinchilla

Former President

Costa Rica Christopher Dodd

Former US Senator (CT);

Senior Counsel, Arnold & Porter Erika Ender

Singer, Songwriter, and Philanthropist

Panama José Antonio “Pepe Toño”

González Anaya

Chief Executive Officer, Izzi,

Televisa Group;

Former Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Mexico Carlos Gutierrez

Former Secretary of Commerce,

United States;

Co-Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group Ana Heeren

Senior Managing Director and Head of Latin America,

Strategic Communications

FTI Consulting Felipe Larraín

Former Minister of Finance

Chile Gerardo Mato

Former Chairman of Global Banking and Markets, Americas

HSBC David Metzner

Co-Founder

ACG Analytics Luis Alberto Moreno

Former President

Inter-American Development Bank Mary Morrison Alberg

Founder & Principal Consultant,

MM2 Group;

Founder & Managing Partner,

Ridge Road Group Moises Naim

Distinguished Fellow

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Ed Royce

Former US Representative (CA);

Former Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs,

US Congress Carlos Vives

Singer-songwriter;

Grammy Award Winner

Colombia Mary Ann Walker

Managing Partner

WH Legal Group Ray Washburne

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Charter Holdings;

Chairman, Board of Directors,

Sunoco

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center broadens understanding of regional transformations and delivers constructive, results-oriented solutions to inform how the public and private sectors can advance hemispheric prosperity. Explore more

