African Youth Survey launched

On Wednesday, February 26, the Africa Center hosted the Washington launch of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation’s inaugural African Youth Survey: the most comprehensive overview of youth perspectives in Africa to date. The report paints a picture of Afro-optimism, but also highlights the challenges of corruption and unemployment, while bringing to light interesting contradictions regarding opinions on climate change, democracy, and foreign influence.

Following a brief video presentation of the report’s findings, Africa Center Director of Programs and Studies Ms. Bronwyn Bruton opened a panel discussion with Ghanaian Olympian Mr. Akwasi Frimpong and Ms. Cathy Hartman, who serves as Executive Vice President of the report’s research partner PSB Research. Bruton engaged both on their participation in the survey, allowing Hartman to respond to the survey’s methodology, while having Frimpong recount his inspirational story as a skeleton Olympian for Ghana, which is spotlighted in the report.

The launch event was attended by senior stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector, including former commander of US Africa Command Lt. General William Ward (Ret.). Participant engagement was robust, raising important questions on the survey’s design, applications, and intended audience. In response, both panelists remarked on the survey’s broad applicability, and outlined avenues for further study in forthcoming iterations, trying to get at the “why” behind some of the survey’s novel insights.

