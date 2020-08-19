Event recap: A fireside chat about the future of space

On Wednesday, July 29, the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center hosted Ms. Teresa Carlson, Vice President at AWS’s Worldwide Public Sector, and United States Representative Will Hurd of the 23rd District of Texas. Congressman Hurd spoke about his mission to make space relevant to his constituents, as the commercial space industry plays an increasingly important role in his community and the nation. With thousands of jobs created in Texas and nationwide by companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX, Congressman Hurd emphasized that it’s time for governments to step out of the way, to ensure that outer space can become a secure and accessible arena for visionaries and pioneers. Ms. Carlson commented on the productive potential of private-public partnerships in space commercialization, as well as on the many innovative enterprises in the market and the need to invigorate the pipeline of talent feeding the scientific community.

