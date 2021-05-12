Ambassador Nathan Sales, Former State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, joins the Atlantic Council as nonresident senior fellow

Amb. Sales will contribute extensive senior government experience to the Atlantic Council’s leading work on counterterrorism, national security, and human rights.

Washington, DC—May 12, 2021—The Atlantic Council announced today that Nathan Sales, Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the State Department from 2017 to 2021, has joined its Middle East Programs as a nonresident senior fellow. Ambassador Sales, who also served from 2017 to 2021 as acting Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, will play a leading role in advancing the Atlantic Council’s work on counterterrorism, national security, and human rights.

In his role at the State Department, Ambassador Sales was the architect of the landmark 2017 UN Security Council Resolution 2396 on terrorist travel and sanctions, and he successfully pressed NATO to make counterterrorism a core Alliance mission. He also led the US government’s international efforts to combat white supremacist terrorism and headed diplomatic engagements to persuade a dozen key partners in Europe and the Americas to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization. Ambassador Sales will play a critical role in the Council’s work on counterterrorism, with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa through the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

“Amb. Sales is recognized globally as a leader on counterterrorism, sanctions, and human rights, and his experience will be invaluable as we advance our leading bipartisan work on finding practical and innovative approaches to the challenges and threats that continue to confront the United States. As the Middle East region and the US face a changing threat environment, Amb. Sales will play a leading role developing innovative approaches to counter terrorism and domestic violent extremism,” said William F. Wechsler, Director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

“The Atlantic Council is the gold standard in foreign affairs,” said Ambassador Sales. “Its team combines deep, bipartisan expertise with extensive service at the highest levels of government. It’s an honor to join such a distinguished organization.”

The Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative work with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.

