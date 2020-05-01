Yearlong program for high-potential, high-performing veterans in advanced energy

WASHINGTON, DC – May 1, 2020 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship is accepting applications for the 2nd cohort of fellows now through July 31. The Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship seeks to create a cadre of future leaders within the advanced energy industry. A successful fellow will become a peer mentor, advocate, and spokesperson for other veterans, reservists, and military spouses, and will solidify the advanced energy connection to national security and the mission-driven progress of veterans’ employment in advanced energy.Advanced energy is defined by leading edge energy technologies including solar, wind, batteries, microgrids, advanced nuclear, electric vehicles, end-user energy efficiency, among other innovations.

“America’s veterans are our nation’s greatest asset, and they have an acute understanding of the role energy plays in our national security” said General James L. Jones, executive chairman emeritus of the Atlantic Council, former US National Security Adviser, and 32nd Commandant of the US Marine Corps. “The experience and knowledge veterans gain while serving in uniform is unparalleled, which is why we are tapping this incredible resource to raise awareness of how the evolving energy landscape will be a decisive factor for our future security and prosperity.”

Participation in the fellowship includes monthly policy webinars with experts from the Atlantic Council network; policy development for publication in the Global Energy Center’s EnergySource blog; fostering veteran connections in the advanced energy industry across local communities; and on-stage participation at the 2021 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit.

Interested candidates can find detailed requirements about eligibility, participation, and applications at www.vetsenergyproject.org/fellowship. Please contact [email protected] for additional inquiries.

The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is designed to drive US leadership in advanced energy by recruiting, equipping, and empowering military veterans who understand the importance of the evolving energy landscape to our future security and prosperity. The Veterans Advanced Energy Project is managed by the Global Energy Center within the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit. www.AtlanticCouncil.org﻿