WASHINGTON, DC – April 8, 2020 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the selection of its 2020-2021 class of fellows for its Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship. The Fellowship is a one-year, nonresident program for early to mid-career rising women leaders in the energy and climate field with an interest in policy.

“As the world faces unprecedented challenges, our work fostering the next generation of leaders takes on even greater significance,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO. “The Atlantic Council’s Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship accelerates the careers of women who will become tomorrow’s decisionmakers in a sector that’s navigating historic change.”

Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of senior leaders in the sector and have their voices elevated as women experts in the energy and climate space. The program offers fellows the opportunity to deepen their expertise, expand their network, increase their exposure through events and publication opportunities, and enhance and encourage leadership potential through mentorship and key professional development trainings. Fellows are selected through a rigorous interview process that strives to create a class with balanced professional experiences and diverse energy policy interests.

The fellowship program is made possible by the generous support of RBC Capital Markets. This class of fellows includes rising leaders from a wide range of sectors and backgrounds, bringing a diverse set of perspectives to the Global Energy Center’s work.

The 2020-2021 Class of Fellows:

Michelle Brechtelsbauer, Director, Stakeholder Relations, Energy Impact Center

Anne Canavati, Research Analyst, Energy Futures Initiative

Sandra Laura Chavez Velazquez, Renewable Energy Consultant, World Bank

Victoria Chernow, Fellow, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy

Emily Clark, Finance and Insurance Officer, Structured Finance and Insurance Department, US International Development Finance Corporation

Leslie Hayward, Director, Business and Content Development, Rapidan Energy Group

Songyee Jung, Commerce and Energy Research, Embassy of the Republic of Korea

Mikaela McQuade, Senior Analyst, Energy, Climate, and Resources, Eurasia Group

Alissa Ohl, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Exelon

Obianuju Okasi, Associate Attorney, Michael Best and Friedrich LLP

Serena Su, Manager, Commercial Structuring, Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Erica Tillotson, Special Assistant, US Department of Energy

Lindsey Walter, Senior Policy Advisor, Third Way

