The Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship welcomes its largest and most geographically diverse cohort of young women professionals across various disciplines in the energy sector.

WASHINGTON, DC – July 8, 2021 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today the selection of its third class of fellows for its Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship. The Fellowship is a one-year, nonresident program for early- to mid-career rising female leaders in the energy and climate fields with an interest in deepening their policy expertise and professional development.

“The need for diverse voices in energy and climate policy has never been greater. As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the solutions required to mitigate the climate crisis and build secure energy systems will require an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach,” said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. “The Atlantic Council Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship equips rising women professionals in the field with the soft skills critical to collaboratively solving today’s complex climate and energy challenges. This year’s cohort joins an esteemed group of alumnae already making an extraordinary difference in the industry.”

The Atlantic Council Women Leaders in Energy Fellowship equips rising women professionals in the field with the soft skills critical to collaboratively solving today’s complex climate and energy challenges. This year’s cohort joins an esteemed group of alumnae already making an extraordinary difference in the industry.

The 2021 Fellowship marks the third year in a row young women professionals will have the opportunity to engage in the networking opportunities, professional development, and skills trainings offered through the fellowship. The cohort has grown exponentially from a total of four in 2019 to twenty-three in 2021. While the 2020 fellowship was held entirely virtually in light of the pandemic, it allowed the Global Energy Center to select fellows from across the United States and a broader range of disciplines and perspectives. This year’s program will incorporate hybrid and in-person events alongside virtual engagements in order to include participants from outside of the Washington, DC area.

The 2021 Fellowship began in May and features public speaking sessions tailored specifically to the virtual environment; opportunities to publish independent analysis on the Global Energy Center EnergySource blog; and virtual networking events with senior industry and government officials. Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from senior leaders in the energy sector, strengthen their voices as women experts in a traditionally male-dominated space, and build a well-rounded understanding of energy and climate policy beyond their areas of expertise.

The Fellowship program is made possible by generous support from RBC Capital Markets. Fellows are selected independently through a competitive process by Atlantic Council Global Energy Center staff. This third class of fellows includes rising leaders from a wide range of sectors and professional backgrounds, including international development, commodities research, climate finance, federal policy, and academia.

For a full list of the 2021 fellows, as well as fellows from previous cohorts, visit our webpage here: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/global-energy-center/women-leaders-in-energy/

For inquiries, contact [email protected]