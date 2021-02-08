New fellows will contribute to the Atlantic Council’s leading work on security, human rights, and economic development in the Middle East

Washington, DC—February 8, 2021—The Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs announced today the addition of four nonresident fellows:

Abdulrahman al-Masri , a Middle East analyst with expertise in security, civil-military relations, authoritarianism, ethnic conflict, and foreign and defense policy.

David Daoud, a research analyst on Hezbollah and Lebanon. Daoud previously worked as a staff member on Capitol Hill advising on matters related to the Middle East, Israel, Lebanon, and Hezbollah.

Reem Salahi, a lawyer and Senior Advisor to the International Commission on Missing Persons' (ICMP) Syria/MENA program. Previously, Salahi acted as a Chief of Party for the Public International Law & Policy Group (PILPG), where she worked closely with Syrian civil society actors and groups on human rights and transitional justice matters.

Ahmed Tabaqchali, an experienced capital markets professional, Assistant Professor at the American University of Iraq-Sulaimani (AUIS), and a Senior Fellow at the Institute of Regional and International Studies at AUIS.

“Each of our new nonresident fellows brings to the Atlantic Council a deep level of expertise that will allow our work to have an even greater impact”

"Each of our new nonresident fellows brings to the Atlantic Council a deep level of expertise that will allow our work to have an even greater impact," said William F. Wechsler, Director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs. "I look forward to working with them to address the urgent challenges facing Iraq, Syria, and the broader region."

Each expert will play a critical role in the Council’s innovative programing, thought leadership, and publications to advance peace and prosperity and to unlock the extraordinary human potential in the MENA region—which sits at the core of the Middle East Programs’ mission.

“Ahmed Tabaqchali brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise on Iraq to the Atlantic Council at a time when the Iraqi economy is facing significant challenges,” said Abbas Kadhim, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative. “Tabaqchali’s 25 years of experience in in US and MENA markets as the CIO of AFC Iraq Fund will provide much needed insight in this space.”

“As the Biden administration re-evaluates the role of the United States in the Middle East, and in Syria in particular, we are pleased to bring on this stellar group of experts who will provide valuable insights and assessments on military, political, and social conditions in Syria and Lebanon to the US national security community,” said Jomana Qaddour, head of the Atlantic Council’s Syria project.

