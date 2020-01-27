Washington, DC—January 27, 2020—The Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs today announced the addition of Jonathan Fulton as a nonresident senior fellow. Fulton specializes in the increasingly important field of Chinese policy toward the Middle East and last year wrote an Atlantic Council report on the subject.

“Jonathan has already made notable contributions to the debate in Washington about China’s growing influence in the Middle East through his writing for the Atlantic Council,” said Director of Middle East Programs William F. Wechsler. “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan as part of the Atlantic Council team.”

Fulton also serves as Assistant Professor of Political Science at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He is a frequent commentator on Sino-Middle Eastern relations in the media and is the author of China’s Relations with the Gulf Monarchies and co-editor of External Powers and the Gulf Monarchies.

A native of Canada, Fulton received his PhD from the University of Leicester. He also holds degrees from Staffordshire University, the University of Southern Queensland, and Dalhousie University.

For any questions or to request an interview with Jonathan Fulton, please contact ‪[email protected].