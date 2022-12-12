One of the most anticipated annual energy conferences will bring together global leaders in Abu Dhabi with a focus on net-zero carbon goals.

WASHINGTON D.C. – DECEMBER 12, 2022 – The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center announced today that it will convene the 2023 Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi on January 14-15, assembling international energy leaders for high-level discussions on the biggest energy challenges currently facing the world.

“With Russia’s aggression imperiling Ukraine and European energy security, and global ambitions accelerating to reach net-zero, the world needs a cohesive vision from energy leaders. The 2023 Global Energy Forum provides an important platform for policymakers and industry to accelerate an inclusive energy transition,” said Landon Derentz, senior director of the Global Energy Center. “We look forward to returning to Abu Dhabi during a crucial year as the United Arab Emirates launches its ambitious COP28 agenda.”

WHAT: The two-day conference will take place as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The Forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security and decarbonization efforts in tandem, as the crisis in Ukraine continues to impact the energy transition. Additional details on the agenda and speakers are forthcoming. For more information on the forum, please visit www.acenergyforum.org.

WHO: Confirmed speakers to date include:

H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and UAE special envoy for climate change

H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE minister of energy

Dan Brouillette, president, Sempra Infrastructure

Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy, RBC Capital Markets

Paula Dobriansky, senior fellow, Harvard Kennedy School; former under secretary for global affairs, Department of State

Amos Hochstein, presidential coordinator for Build Back Better World, US Department of State

Bernard Mensah, president of international, Bank of America chief executive officer, MLI

Ana Palacio, former minister of foreign affairs, Kingdom of Spain; Atlantic Council’s board of directors

Ben Wilson, chief strategy and external affairs officer, National Grid

WHEN: January 14-15, 2023, 8:00 AM Gulf Standard Time

WHERE: St. Regis, Corniche, Nation Towers, 1st St., Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

