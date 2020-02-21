“The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Atlantic Council are firmly united in believing there is no room for personal attacks and threats of violence against the signatories to the Euro-Atlantic Security Leadership Group’s statement, “Twelve Steps Toward Greater Security in Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic Region,” or the statement issued by the Atlantic Council in response. This is unacceptable and dangerous and serves no legitimate purpose. It must stop now. We welcome spirited debate on public issues but unequivocally reject personal attacks on, and threats of violence against, the signatories of the statements.”