The eighth meeting of the D-10 Strategy Forum convened to address risks to the democratic world order

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 26, 2020 – Senior government officials from ten leading democracies met this week to discuss key challenges to the democratic world amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. At the eighth meeting of the D-10 Strategy Forum, officials and experts from North America, Europe, and Asia discussed scenarios for dealing with the long-term impact of the pandemic, challenges to the global order posed by China, and ways to strengthen cooperation among democracies in these uncertain times.

The virtual meeting—originally scheduled to be held in Sydney—convened at a critical moment, with the pandemic stressing global cooperation and challenging the central tenets of the international system.

Discussing the importance of democracies meeting in this format, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd noted in his keynote remarks that democratic cooperation, underwritten by American leadership, is critical. “There is power in solidarity, and not just on some ephemeral level, but on concrete policy levels that matter,” said Mr. Rudd.

Former US Ambassador Daniel Fried, now a Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council, stated, “The D-10 has potential as a forum for leading democracies to coordinate on pressing international challenges. This week’s discussion was timely, substantive, and went from strategic assessments to actionable steps that democracies can take together.”

Participants in the D-10 (“Democracies 10”)—Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union—have traditionally been at the forefront of building and maintaining a rules-based democratic order. A representative from India also attended this week’s meeting.

The meeting was hosted by the Atlantic Council in partnership with the Lowy Institute and theAustralian Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade. The Atlantic Council serves as secretariat for the D-10 Strategy Forum.

The D-10 concept has recently drawn substantial international interest, as the UK is reportedly seeking to consolidate a new D-10 group (the current G-7 members, plus South Korea, India, and Australia) to address 5G technology concerns. Recent columns appearing in Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, The National Interest, and The Japan Times have called for expanding the G7 into a new D10.

The D-10 Strategy Forum is scheduled to meet again in early 2021. Separately, the Atlantic Council convenes the D-10 Ambassadors Roundtable, which brings together Washington-based ambassadors for a regular series of consultations on global challenges.

Atlantic Council experts are available to provide context on the D-10 concept and its objectives. Please contact [email protected] to schedule an interview.