WASHINGTON, DC – March 24, 2020 – The Atlantic Council is pleased to welcome Sina Azodi as a nonresident fellow with the Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council where he will focus on a range of issues including Iran’s foreign policy, Iran’s nuclear program, nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear weapons, and regional security issues.



Mr. Azodi is a PhD candidate in International Affairs at the University of South Florida. Previously, he worked as a research assistant at Princeton University’s Program on Science and Global Security and at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.



Mr. Azodi is a frequent commentator on both English and Persian speaking media, including BBC Persian service, Sky News, Al-Jazeera, TRT World and i24. His analysis has appeared on Columbia University’s Journal of International Affairs, National Interest, Lobe Log and the Middle East Institute.



Mr. Azodi earned his BA and MA in International Affairs from the Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University.



