On May 14, Transatlantic Security Initiative distinguished fellows Dr. Hans Binnendijk and Amb. Alexander Vershbow published an op-ed in Defense News arguing how the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague could be the catalyst for a fundamental transformation of today’s U.S.-dominated Atlantic alliance into a balanced partnership in which Europe takes primary responsibility for its own defense.
The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.